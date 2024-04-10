‘Hanumantha Vahana Seva’ performed at Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati

April 10, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ‘Hanumantha Vahana Seva’ was performed on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at the TTD-run Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, here, on April 10 (Wednesday).

Adorned with jewellery, the deity of Lord Kodandarama Swamy was taken out in a procession on the Hanumantha Vahanam.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnanams (TTD) Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar (the senior and junior pontiffs) participated in the Divya Prabandha Goshti, where scholars recited Tamil verses from the Nalayira Divya Prabandham, which is hailed as the ‘Dravida Veda’.

Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan and Assistant Executive Officer Naga Ratna participated in the procession.

In the evening, Lord Kodandarama Swamy rode the ‘Gaja Vahanam’ during a procession that covered the streets surrounding the temple.

Artistes enacted mythological episodes ahead of the procession, which attracted the devotees.