GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hanumantha Vahana Seva’ performed at Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati

Scholars recite verses from Nalayira Divya Prabandham, which is hailed as the ‘Dravida Veda’ during Divya Prabandha Goshti

April 10, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Lord Rama being taken out in a procession on ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’ on the sixth day of Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Lord Rama being taken out in a procession on ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’ on the sixth day of Brahmotsavams at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘Hanumantha Vahana Seva’ was performed on the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams at the TTD-run Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, here, on April 10 (Wednesday).

Adorned with jewellery, the deity of Lord Kodandarama Swamy was taken out in a procession on the Hanumantha Vahanam.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnanams (TTD) Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar (the senior and junior pontiffs) participated in the Divya Prabandha Goshti, where scholars recited Tamil verses from the Nalayira Divya Prabandham, which is hailed as the ‘Dravida Veda’.

Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan and Assistant Executive Officer Naga Ratna participated in the procession.

In the evening, Lord Kodandarama Swamy rode the ‘Gaja Vahanam’ during a procession that covered the streets surrounding the temple.

Artistes enacted mythological episodes ahead of the procession, which attracted the devotees.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.