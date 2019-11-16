Handri Neeva water to reach Chittoor in four days

Water from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project through the Punganur branch canal is all set to enter Chittoor district in four days.

Water was formally released by legislators Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalle), Nawaz Basha (Madanapalle) and Siddha Reddy (Kadiri) from Cherlopalle reservoir in Kadiri constituency of Anantapur district on Friday, which will enter Thamballapalle constituency in Chittoor district soon.

The legislators offered prayers to the water by calling it ‘Gangamma’. Recalling former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s painstaking efforts in developing the canal, the legislators called it a ‘fortunate coincidence’ the release of water during the regime of his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Superintending Engineers Surender Reddy (Irrigation) and Venkatramana (HNSS) participated.

