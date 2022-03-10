Handloom expo attracts visitors in droves

Artisans from 19 States are taking part in the event

The ongoing National Handloom Exhibition at A Plus Convention Hall at Mogulrajpuram in the city is attracting visitors in droves.

The buyers, specially the young ones, are lapping up the new designs and the latest trends of the hand-weaved garments carted in by members of 90 different societies from 19 States.

The APCO stall at the event is offering special discounts. Director of Handlooms and Textiles and Managing Director of APCO, Chadalawada Nagarani, said the objective of the expo was to provide a meeting ground for handloom weavers from across the country.

The fortnight-long exhibition, which started on March 4, will continue till March 18. Members of 90 apex handloom societies, primary weavers’ associations and award-winning artisans from across the country are part of this event.

The products on display include the famous weaves from Dharmavaram, Uppada, Venkatagiri sarees,Mangalagiri dress material, and Ponduru cotton from A.P., Pochampally, Gadwal, Narayanapet silk sarees, Koyyalagudem tie-and-dye bedsheets, Warangal durries and bedsheets and towels from Karimnagar and Huzurabad from Telangana besides many other weaves from other States.