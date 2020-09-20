‘Hand over plots to Amaravati farmers’

Govt. should fulfil commitments, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Saturday demanded that the State government hand over 64,000 plots to farmers who parted with their lands for the construction of the capital city in Amaravati, and fulfil other commitments instead of “hampering development by harping on the ill-advised three capitals proposal”.

“If the State government fails, the Centre will show what it is capable of. It will create wonders,” Mr. Veerraju told reporters during his visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Mangalagiri (AIIMS-M) on Saturday.

Mr. Veerraju said that the AIIMS building was an excellent facility on which the Centre spent ₹1,700 crore. “While the TDP government claims to have incurred an expenditure of ₹7,200 crore on the capital, there is not even a single building that can be compared to AIIMS-M,” he said.

The BJP leader added the Central government had sanctioned 18 institutions for Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of 15 of them was completed.

Regarding AIIMS-M, Mr. Veerraju said that a 950-bed super-speciality hospital was under construction and upon completion, it would be at par with AIIMS-Delhi and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

AIIMS-M would provide employment to 3,000 persons including doctors and other staff and the facility would be a boon for the poor, as a blood test that costs ₹3,000 in private laboratories would be done there for just ₹700, he said.

There are some issues related to electricity and water supply which the State government needs to sort out, he said. Later, Mr. Veerraju and other party leaders visited the National Institute of Design’s Amaravati campus.