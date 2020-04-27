Had discretionary power to defer civic polls: ex-SEC

N. Ramesh Kumar, who ceased to be the State Election Commissioner (SEC) upon the promulgation of an ordinance by the Governor, filed an affidavit in the High Court on Monday, reiterating his stand on the deferment of local body elections.

He reportedly claimed to be not under the obligation to reveal the reasons for the decisions taken by him to officers and staff in the Commission and that the legal department duly looked into the matter. He maintained that he had the discretionary power to postpone the elections.

It may be noted that State Election Commission Secretary S. Ramsundar Reddy, who is one of the respondents in the petition filed by Mr. Ramesh Kumar against his removal through the ordinance route, submitted his counter to the High Court on April 25.

Mr. Ramsundar Reddy informed the court that the petitioner (Mr. Ramesh Kumar) took the decision to defer the civic polls without consulting the State government officials concerned.

Final hearing today

He also stated that there was no communication from the Central or the State government on the assessment of the threat posed by COVID-19.

The petition is scheduled for final hearing on April 28 (Tuesday).