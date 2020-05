GVMC sets up 24x7 call centres

GVMC has announced setting up of 24x7 call centres to receive complaints on interruptions in water supply, bore-well repairs andleakages according to a GVMC release.

The call centres can be reached on 0891-2869127 and toll-free 1800-4250-0009.

Officials responsible for redress are the following: Executive Engineer (9951532875) for Zone I, II and Bhimili comprising Tagarapuvalasa, Bhimili, Marikavalasa, Madhurawada, Endada, Arilova, M V P Colony and Waltair from Ward 1 to 18.

Executive Engineer (7729995962) for Zones III and IV comprising One Town, Tatichetlapalem, Allipuram, Daba Gardens, Sitampeta, Akkayyapalem, Dondaparti, Madhavadhara, Muralinagar, Kancharapalem, Marripalem and Prahladapuram (Wards 19 to 49).

Executive Engineer (8187898428) for Zone V, VI and Anakapalli comprising Sheelanagar, Nathayyapalem, BHPV, Aganampudi, Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, Pendurti and Anakapalli (Wards 50 to 72).