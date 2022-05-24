Gutkha stocks worth ₹50,000 seized

The police raided three provision stores in Kanchikacherla village in NTR district and seized banned gutkha stocks worth about ₹50,000 on Monday.

The Nandigama Rural police seized the gutkha stocks of various brands. Police arrested the shop owners, Srihari, Kailasam and Prasad, for stocking the banned products.

The police are investigating the source of the gutkha products. A case has been registered and the accused would be produced in the court, the police said.