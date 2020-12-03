Gutkha products worth ₹19 lakh seized in city

City police conducted raids at three units in Gajuwaka after receiving information that khaini and gutkha products were being manufactured and stored there.

Chewable tobacco products worth ₹19 lakh were seized in the raids, officers said.

Based on credible information, teams of Gajuwaka police under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Aishwarya Rastogi conducted raids at the manufacturing units. Police reportedly also found gutkha packaging machines at those units. The seized products were handed over to Food Safety Department officials.