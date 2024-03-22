Gurazala will be made headquarters of Palnadu district, promises TDP candidate Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao

March 22, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PIDUGURALLA (PALNADU)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Gurazala Assembly constituency Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao has released his own manifesto prepared in tune with the ‘Super Six’ manifesto released by the party earlier.

“Gurazala will be made district headquarters of Palnadu district as per the wishes of the people,” the former MLA, who will contest for the seventh consecutive time from the constituency on the TDP ticket, told the media on March 22 (Friday).

He announced that 15,000 jobs in the private sector would be created in the constituency if he was voted to power. He promised to provide at least one LPG cylinder per year to every woman in the constituency for five years.

The Chandranna Bima scheme, withdrawn by the YSRCP government, will be introduced again, benefiting 1.5 lakh people in the constituency. The TDP will pay the premium amount,” he promised.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also promised financial support of ₹1 lakh to each Haj pilgrim in the constituency for the next five years, adding that he would provide free buses for Christians every year to the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu.

“In the next week, two more manifestoes will be released for farmers and other sections of the people in the constituency,” he said.

Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that at least 11 TDP activists had been killed since 2019. “Illegal mining of sand and minerals is continuing unabated during the YSRCP’s tenure,” he alleged.

Alleging that the police system failed in providing security to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Chilakaluripet, he said that the Election Commission of India has ordered an inquiry into it.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he is going to win with a thumping majority in Gurazala, with the support of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP along with the public. He added that the alliance is going to win more than 155 Assembly constituencies in the State.