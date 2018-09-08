Gurajada’s house gets a facelift at last

Eminent writer and poet Gurajada Apparao’s house located in the town got a facelift ahead of his birth anniversary on September 21.

Following a suggestion from district Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal that the house be renovated but without altering its original look, the municipal authorities released ₹ 21 lakh.

Apparao, who lived between 1862 and1915, scripted great books such as Kanyasulkam and Sarangadhara which continue to inspire present generation. He was born in Rayavaram village near Yalaminichili of Visakhapatnam district and spent many years in the fort town after he was employed in the then Princely State of Vizianagaram. He bought the house for 2,₹000 in the year 1891 where he stayed till his breathed his lat.

Following appeals from many writers and poets, the government converted it into a small museum in 1989. However, the maintenance aspect was neglected and when the matter was brought to the notice of Mr. Jawaharlal, he took steps for the release of funds. He asked the archaeological and tourism departments to supervise the works and come out with suggestions for the protection of the structure.

While welcoming the renovation effort, Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary Kapuganti Prakash suggested that the government convert it into a full-fledged museum.

‘Institute award’

“The government should direct the officials to study the museums of great personalities so that preservation of their belongings is done in a professional manner. Mere face lift is not sufficient to protect Gurajada’s house,” he said. Mr.Prakash also suggested institution of award in the name of Apparao. “The time has come to institute awards to honour contemporary writers and poets who are contributing to Telugu literature,” he added.