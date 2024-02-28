GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guntur students bag first prize at national-level competition

February 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The third-year chemical engineering students of R.V.R. & J.C. Engineering College bagged the first prize and ₹1 lakh cash prize at a national-level competition held recently in Bengaluru, informed the college Chairman Rayapati Srinivas, in a statement released here on Wednesday.

A six-member team of students including G. Manoj, S.S. Shrinath, P. Triveni, K. Triveni, C. Rajashekar, and M. Prasanna, along with faculty members K. Shobha and J. Kavitha, participated in the ‘Innovation Prototype Competition 2024’ conducted at the B.M.S. Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru. The presented their innovative project titled ‘Absorption of Textile Dyes Using Bio-Active Filter Beds’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.