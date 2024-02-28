Guntur students bag first prize at national-level competition

February 28, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The third-year chemical engineering students of R.V.R. & J.C. Engineering College bagged the first prize and ₹1 lakh cash prize at a national-level competition held recently in Bengaluru, informed the college Chairman Rayapati Srinivas, in a statement released here on Wednesday.

A six-member team of students including G. Manoj, S.S. Shrinath, P. Triveni, K. Triveni, C. Rajashekar, and M. Prasanna, along with faculty members K. Shobha and J. Kavitha, participated in the ‘Innovation Prototype Competition 2024’ conducted at the B.M.S. Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru. The presented their innovative project titled ‘Absorption of Textile Dyes Using Bio-Active Filter Beds’.