Guntur railway station decked up for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

SCR plans week-long events to commemorate freedom struggle at Guntur, Vijayawada stations

Passengers arriving at the Guntur railway station will be greeted by the sight of illuminated facades as the premises has been spruced up as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, launched the iconic week-long celebrations at the central level on July 18, 2022..

Four railway stations in the South Central Railway jurisdiction — Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Gadwal — and the Telangana Express running between Hyderabad and New Delhi will be hosting events during the week. The Railways has decided to lay special focus on 75 railway stations and 27 trains associated with the freedom struggle across the nation during the celebrations.

The ‘Azadi Ki Rail’ events aim to spread awareness about the freedom struggle and honour the freedom fighters. The SCR has planned a host of cultural and historic events which will charge the public with pride and reaffirm their dedication to the nation. The stations will be decked up with light and sound shows in addition to ‘Nukkad Nataks’ and other daily events.

The Guntur division has the distinction of witnessing many milestones during the freedom struggle, including the travel of Mahatma Gandhi, who walked 160 km after alighting from Nidubrolu to collect donations to help the cyclone-hit people of Krishna and Guntur districts. Duggirala Gopalakrishnaiah, Parvathaneni Veeraiah Chowdary, N.G. Ranga, Unnava Lakshmi Bai and others took part in the freedom struggle from the district.