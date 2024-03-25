GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guntur doctors perform minimally invasive surgery using BrainPath technology

This landmark procedure marks a significant milestone as Dr. Rao’s Hospital becomes the pioneer in introducing this innovative surgical technique in India, says Dr. Mohana Rao

March 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, has announced that they had successfully performed the first-of-its-kind minimally invasive brain surgery using the BrainPath technology. “This landmark procedure marks a significant milestone as Dr. Rao’s Hospital has become the pioneer in introducing this innovative surgical technique in India,” said Dr. Mohana Rao, in a release, here on March 25 (Monday).

This minimally invasive surgery, using the BrainPath technology, offers several advantages over the traditional open surgeries, Dr. Mohana Rao said. 

With the use of small incisions, patients experience reduced trauma to surrounding tissues, minimised blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Additionally, the integration of neuromonitoring and neuronavigation technologies ensures precision and safety during the procedure, he explained.

Dr. Mohana Rao, with a skilled team at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, performed the procedure. He maintained that Dr. Rao’s Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to quality care in neurology and neurosurgery.  

“We are thrilled to bring the BrainPath technology to Guntur and India, offering our patients a safer, more effective, and minimally invasive option for brain surgery. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to patients,” Dr. Mohana Rao added.

