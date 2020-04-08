Guntur chilli yard closed down

Asia’s largest chilli market here has been shut down amid a growing number of positive cases in the district. The decision to close down the market in the peak of season when over a lakh bags of chilli are traded was taken at the end of a meeting with representatives of traders, farmers and market yard chairman.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that the chilli yard would be closed until further orders. The decision was taken after a person was tested positive at Srinivasara Thota which falls within 3 km radius of the cluster. He said traders could buy chilli from other market yards at Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, and Durgi.

The situation in the town continues to be tense after eight new cases were reported on Tuesday. The authorities have declared 10 areas as cluster containment zones. Areas in Guntur West, Koretipadu, Sai Baba Road, Chaitanyapuri Colony were also declared the cluster containment zones.

There was a scramble among the people to buy essential commodities after lockdown restrictions were relaxed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Police were tough as they stopped many commuters from going ahead. Pillion-riders were stopped and counselled at barricades.

Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar and DIG of police P.H.D. Ramakrishna reviewed the situation.