Guntur: buildings identified for offices in new districts

Four sub-committees have been formed to oversee restructuring

Four sub-committees have been formed to oversee restructuring

The Guntur administration has fast-tracked the work pertaining to formation of new districts. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that restructuring of districts would be done and the new administrations would start functioning from April 2.

The State government has formed four sub-committees —one under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to fix district boundaries, regulatory and legal matters; one for structural and personal reorganisation under the chairmanship of Secretary , General Administration; and another for assets and infrastructure under the chairmanship of Secretary, Transport, and information technology sub-committee under the chairmanship of Secretary , IT and EC Department.

Deadline fixed

Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav has convened a series of meetings and formed sub-committees to identify the buildings and other infrastructure. He has fixed a deadline of March 20 for completion of works relating to office establishment.

So far, 11 objections have been raised against the proposals and these have been referred to the district-level sub-committee.

The existing Guntur district spanning over more than 5,000 square miles has been proposed to be divided into three districts—Guntur, Bapatla and Narasaraopet.

The district administration has proposed that some government buildings could be used temporarily for housing the offices of the Collectors and the SPs.

In Narasaraopet, the offices of Superintendent Engineer of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Lingamguntla with a built-up area of 18,332 square feet has been identified as the probable premises for the District Collectorate. The Government Hospital on the Palnadu Road with a built-up area of 39,680 square feet has been proposed for offices of the Superintendent of Police. The MPDO office has been proposed in the District Judge Court Hall.

In Bapatla, the premises of AP HRDI has been identified as the offices of the District Collector and District Police Office.