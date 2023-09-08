Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine’s centenary celebrations to be a six-month long affair

September 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Gunadala Matha Shrine, which was established in 1924, will commence its centenary celebrations from September 9. The celebrations will go on for six months.

The celebrations will begin with the hoisting of the Lourde Matha flag, followed by a procession and special pujas on Saturday.

Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the historic shrine by hoisting the flag at 9.30 a.m.

Monsignor Fr. Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Fr. M. Gabriel, Gunadala Rector Fr. Yelati William Jayaraju, Social Services Centre Fr. Thota Sunil will participate in the inaugural programme.

The celebrations will conclude on February 11, 2024. The procession of Mary Matha will visit all villages during the celebrations.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country will visit the shrine and perform special pujas during the Gunadala Mary Matha Utsavams. Services of the fathers and bishops, who developed the famous church, will be recalled.

Bishops, Rectors and Fathers of various shrines will participate in the centenary celebrations and perform special pujas on the occasion, the temple authorities said on Friday.

The Gunadala Mary Matha shrine has been decked up for the centenary celebrations. The temple management has illuminated the historic church and Gunadala wore a festive look for the celebrations.