HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat police arrest Vijayawada woman in loan app suicide case

A team of Gujarat police contacted the NTR District Commissionerate police and picked up the woman

May 27, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Surat police of Gujarat arrested a woman of Vijayawada, in a suicide case. The victim, an assistant professor in a university in Gujarat, allegedly committed suicide after she lost money in a loan app case recently.

According to sources, the assistant professor who lost money allegedly resorted to the extreme step. During investigation, the Surat police tracked the mobile phone call data and found that a woman of Vijayawada had received the amount.

A team of Gujarat police contacted the NTR District Commissionerate police and picked up the woman, a native of Panja Centre under One Town police station limits, two days ago.

“We cooperated with the Surat police, who are investigating the case. However, no case has been registered in NTR District,” a police officer said on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.