Andhra Pradesh

Guinness records in Carnatic music, classical dances celebrated

Violin maestro Annavarapu Ramaswami, former mayor Jandhyala Shankar and others displaying the citations by Guinness World Record recognising the recent events by Thyagayya TV and Thyagayya Charitable Trust during the Jaitra Yatra, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Violin maestro Annavarapu Ramaswami, former mayor Jandhyala Shankar and others displaying the citations by Guinness World Record recognising the recent events by Thyagayya TV and Thyagayya Charitable Trust during the Jaitra Yatra, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

‘The three records are dedicated to artistes’

T

he team of Thyagayya TV and Thyagayya Charitable Trust celebrated the success of setting three Guinness World Records in Carnatic music, Kuchupudi and Bharathanatyam as a tribute to Tyagaraja, here on Tuesday in the presence of violin maestro Annavarapu Ramaswamy and others during their Jaitra Yatra.

Mr. Ramaswamy along with saxophone artiste and trust founder E.R. Janardhan, former city mayor Jandhyala Shankar, Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Govt. Music and Dance College principal K.S. Govinda Rajan and others took part in the Jaitra Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Janardhan said that the three Guinness records are dedicated to the artistes in Carnatic music, Kuchipudi and Barathanatyam across the globe.

On February 2 in Chennai, a large number of Carnatic vocalists, Kuchipudi and Bharathanatyan dancers from A.P., Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka performed together in three separate events creating Guinness records for performances with the gathering of the largest number of artistes. From Andhra Pradesh alone, nearly 2,000 artistes participated in the events.

