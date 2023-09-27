HamberMenu
Gudur MLA bats for reservation in the judiciary

A proposal to this effect should be submitted to the Central government, says Varaprasada Rao in the Legislative Assembly

September 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

While eulogising Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for his stellar role in framing the Indian Constitution and in the uplift of the depressed classes, YSR Congress Party legislator V. Varaprasada Rao (Gudur, SC constituency) said a proposal for providing reservation in the judiciary should be sent to the Central government.

Mr. Varaprasada Rao was a former IAS officer and had even served as Tirupati Lok Sabha member.

Supplementing a question on the progress of installation of the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Vijayawada city, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Varaprasad Rao said it was strange that there were no reservation in the judiciary, whereas the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) had a quota in the Parliament and the State Legislatures, and in the All India Services.

“I wonder how the judiciary is different. Are the SCs and BCs not intelligent enough to fit in those roles? We should talk to the Chief Minister and take it forward so that it mat one day become a reality,” he suggested to Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, drawing applause from the treasury benches.

