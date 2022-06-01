Group-I aspirants of 2018 seek Naidu’s help

They alleged that their names were unjustly removed from final interview list

Group-I aspirants of 2018, whose names did not figure in the final interview list, met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, and poured out their woes.

The candidates told Mr. Naidu that their names were “unjustly removed” from the list. Irregularities had taken place in valuation, which led to deletion of 202 names, they alleged.

In a press release, the aspirants said they had explained Mr. Naidu the huge difference in the results between digital and manual valuations.

Blaming the APPSC for their plight, the candidates sought the help of Mr. Naidu in undoing the “injustice” done to them.