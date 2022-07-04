Grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Jagan appeals to Modi

Prime Minister urged to approve revised cost estimate of Polavaram project

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada on Monday.

Prime Minister urged to approve revised cost estimate of Polavaram project

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made yet another appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, give approvals for some pending projects and release various grants due to the State.

The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to Mr. Modi before he boarded a flight to New Delhi at Gannavaram airport on Monday afternoon.

In the letter, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that the SCS was essential for the State to recover from the impact of bifurcation, and requested Mr. Modi to release ₹34,125.50 crore towards a grant for bridging the resource gap and clear a payment of ₹6,627.28 crore which the Telangana power distribution companies owe to the AP-Genco.

The Chief Minister also appealed to Mr. Modi to approve the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project which stands at ₹55,548.87 crore.

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought rectification of the anomalies in the implementation of National Food Security Act by expressing concern that injustice was meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the supply of ration.

He wanted the Prime Minister to extend financial support for establishment of new medical colleges, give necessary clearances for Bhogapuram airport project and allocate iron ore mines to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation.