GPF recoveries: Andhra Pradesh High Court asks petitioner to file detailed affidavit

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu on Wednesday took note of the allegation by A.P. Gazetted Officers’ Joint Action Committee chairman K.V. Krishnaiah that the government was recovering excess Interim Relief (IR) from the GPF accounts of some government employees in violation of a previous order of the court, and directed him to file an affidavit explaining how it was being done, in two weeks.

Mr. Krishnaiah’s argument was that the High Court had, in its order dated February 1, directed the State not to make recoveries from the salaries of employees while imposing a stay on the G.O.s through which the Revised Pay Scales 2022, had been notified as per the recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission.

He contended in a rejoinder that excess interim relief drawn by employees should be adjusted to future dearness allowances arrears, but it is being violated. Further, he claimed that some amount had been deducted from his personal GPF account and said it attracted contempt of court. The High Court viewed it seriously and said it would issue a contempt notice if the allegation turned out to be true, and examine the plea for an enquiry.