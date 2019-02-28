Goyal’s announcement widely hailed

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city to address a public meeting, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday announced in New Delhi the formation of a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, fulfilling one of the long-pending demands of people of the north Andhra region as well as the State in the aftermath of bifurcation.

The demand was first voiced by the late Tenneti Viswanadham in Parliament four decades ago.

It gained momentum from 1996 after the formation of East Coast Railway Zone was announced, and demand grew louder after the bifurcation of the State in 2014 and provision for the same was made in the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Since then it had become a major demand with all parties, including the ruling TDP, intellectuals and civil society, organising campaigns and protests.

The TDP cited non-fulfilment of the commitment as one of the reasons while parting ways with the NDA.

Timing questioned

Many, however question the timing of the announcement as barely two months are left for the general elections.

“It is a win of the TDP as we have been demanding it since last 8 to 9 years. Finally, the BJP has realised what A.P. needs. But the decision comes with a rider, as Waltair Division will no longer exist as it has been bifurcated between Vijayawada and Rayagada. We can expect Vizag to become a bigger city,” said Visakha (East) TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh.

Welcoming the decision, CPI(M) State secretariat member CH. Narasinga Rao said that it was the result of a long struggle.

But he was quick to add that the financial viability was to be examined. “If the Kirandul line, which is the arterial route for iron ore transportation, is given to Odisha, we will be losing out heavily in financial terms,”

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna said it was a late but a welcome decision.

Mr. Ramakrishna said revenue loss is not a major issue. “What is important is employment generation for local youth and other rail facilities,” he added.

YSR Congress Party district president Gudivada Amarnath said that it was the culmination of 40 years of struggle.

President of AP Chambers Of Commerce and Industry Federation G. Sambasiva Rao said a lot of investment opportunities would be created.