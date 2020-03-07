‘Govt. will not deviate from social justice agenda’

The YSRCP will adhere to the proposed 59.85% reservation in the allocation of party tickets to the BCs, SCs, and STs in the local body elections even if the Supreme Court strikes down the GO for reserving seats above 50% for these sections, said Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

At a press conference here on Friday evening after holding a district-level meeting with party workers and MLAs to strategise on how and whom to allocate party tickets, Mr. Satyanarayana blamed the TDP for coming in way of providing higher percentage of seats to BCs based on their population.

“We will give tickets to BCs, SCs, and STs as per our party president’s wish to empower the backward classes and had already implemented in nominated posts,” said the district in-charge Minister.

Liquor curbs

The government might even think of completely stalling the sale of liquor during the period from notification of elections to announcement of results as it is now controlled by a government agency, Mr. Satyanarayana said when asked why the government cannot take such a step instead of criminalising liquor distribution. The distribution of money would also be looked into very keenly and the government would take action irrespective of who resorts to such practicess, he said.

Government Public Affairs Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Backward Classes Welfare Minister M. Sankaranarayana and a host of MLAs from the district were present.