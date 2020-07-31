Govt. will do everything to save this academic year: Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said the government was making all-out efforts to ensure that students don’t lose a precious academic year due to the existing pandemic situation.

Speaking after flagging off 13 ‘Vidya Varadhi’ vehicles designed as mobile classrooms, Mr. Suresh said the move was part of efforts to reach out to students who did not have access to computers, mobile phones or radio and TV.

Each vehicle will be equipped with a digital screen, a small library and a teacher. Pointing to the fact that despite its best efforts, the government was unable to start the fresh academic year due to the rapid spread of the virus, the Minister said online classes were planned for students using technology, but there were around 1.18 lakh students who did not have access to these modes of technology. Vidya Varadhi would cater to this particular section, especially in the remote rural and tribal habitations in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

The vehicle would drive into villages and park in an open space where students would gather and learn their lessons imparted through the audio-video mode, maintaining social distancing, he explained. Classes through Vidya Varadhi would continue till schools reopen, he added.

The Minister said the lockdown had completely disturbed the academic schedule for the year. The government tried its best to conduct 10th class exams but could not succeed because of the rapid spread of the virus.

Left with no choice, it decided to impart online classes using technology.

Innovative modes

He said the ‘Vidyamrutham’ programme under which classes were being imparted through Doordarshan channel had gained popularity among students who now regularly attended classes.

Mr. Suresh said the department would keep trying new and innovative modes to make things easy for students till the situation returns to normal.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner, School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Special Officer for English Medium Schools K. Vetri Selvi, and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy were among those present on the occasion.