‘Govt. will complete pending irrigation projects in Kurnool’

“Apart from establishing the High Court, we will also finish the pending irrigation projects and bring in industries to Kurnool,” said Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

Addressing reporters on Thursday at the party office, Mr. Reddy criticised former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and claimed that Mr. Naidu had “forgotten development in the past five years” and is trying to provoke regional tensions in the State.

Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was in favour of developing the district, and claimed that development of the State would only be possible through decentralisation.

Kurnool parliamentary constituency in charge B.Y. Ramaiah claimed that the protests currently taking place in Amaravati were not being done by farmers, but by ‘benamis’ of Mr. Naidu.

He said that the government would stand by the farmers of Amaravati, and make sure that injustice was not done to even one farmer of the region.

Launching an attack on TDP leaders of Rayalseema, Mr. Ramaiah said that the leaders must focus on developing their region. “Can the people who back Mr. Naidu, say that they do not want a High Court in Kurnool?” he questioned.