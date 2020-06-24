Govt. using CID to target TDP sympathisers, says Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national General Secretary N. Lokesh on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of misusing the CID to implicate and arrest TDP sympathisers in the name of defamatory social media posts.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Lokesh used actor-turned-politician and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dialogue ‘no police’ while launching a scathing attack on the government.
Condemning the arrests of TDP sympathisers, Mr. Lokesh said,
“There was no CID when the YSRCP mafia was rearing its head to plunder sand resources. There was no CID when large-scale corruption was taking place in land acquisition for the house sites. Also, there was no CID, when the J-tax collections rose to a peak in liquor,” he posted on his Twitter handle.
Mr. Lokesh alleged, “The YSRCP is supplying cheap liquor which is more dangerous than poison, but there is no CID action so far. A huge scam took place in 108 ambulances and atrocities are continuing against women. There are attacks on freedom of expression and non-stop plunder of mines.”
He alleged that the Crime Investigation Department ( CID) had turned into social media harassment department.
“Who gave the YSRCP the rights to usurp the freedom of speech and expression?” he asked, tagging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet.
