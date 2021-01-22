Andhra Pradesh

Govt. urged to set up juvenile courts

State Convener of the Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) G. Sitaram requested the State government to set up special juvenile courts in all 13 districts of the State, especially in Visakhapatnam, to ensure speedy justice for juveniles in conflict with law and their parents.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Dr. Sitaram said that setting up of juvenile courts would help in resolving cases of sexual abuse against children and provide immediate punishment to perpetrators.

He said that the State Commission for Protection of the Rights of the Child (APSCPCR) had expired in August last year and the chairperson and members of the commission are yet to be appointed. Restoring the commission would be beneficial for children, he said.

