Govt. trying to divert ₹250 crore NTRUHS funds: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday slammed the State government for its reported attempts to divert the funds of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS).

In a statement, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said it was brought to his notice that the YSRCP government was trying to bring pressure on the university’s governing body for diversion of funds meant to be spent for development of the facilities in the university.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said instead of allocating more funds for further improving the standards of medical education and other facilities, it was unfortunate that the government was trying to take away the funds. He urged educationists and medical experts to condemn the move of the government.

He said, of the ₹450 crore funds available with the university, ₹170 crore would have to be paid to Telangana after bifurcation of the State.

The JSP president alleged that the government was trying to take away ₹250 crore, leaving a meagre ₹30 crore with the university authorities. He demanded that the government spell out for what purpose it wanted to divert the funds.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he had asked his party leaders to focus on the issue of diversion of funds by the government from various universities in the State.

“We will study the issue and come out with a comprehensive report,” he said.


