Govt. to set up 29 PSH projects in phases to meet growing demand for power  

Their total installed capacity is 33,240 MW; DPRs being prepared for seven of them in first phase

Their total installed capacity is 33,240 MW; DPRs being prepared for seven of them in first phase

Facing a persistent shortage of coal that has crippled generation at the thermal power plants, the government is gearing up to set up 29 Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) projects with a total capacity of 33,240 MW in a phased manner to meet the growing demand for power in the future.

The techno-commercial feasibility reports have already been prepared for all the projects, while the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being drafted for seven of them having 6,600 MW capacity in the initial stage. Out of these seven projects, four are on river (reservoir based) and three are off-river, according to an official release.

The feasibility and other reports of the first phase PSH projects have bee submitted to the Central Electricity Authority, the Central Water Commission, the Geological Survey of India, and the Central Soil and Materials Research Station for clearances.

DGPS survey

Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey has been completed at three locations – Gandikota (Kadapa district), and Kurukutti and Karrivalasa (both in Vizianagaram district), and applications for diversion of forest lands are scheduled to be filed before May 15.

Geo-technical investigations are in progress at Chitravati (near Puttaparthi), Gandikota, Somasila, Kurukutti and Karrivalasa.

The emphasis on PSH projects is due to the likelihood of the coal crisis prevailing for at least two years, while the price of coal and the cost of procurement of power from the exchanges continue to be on a steady upward curve.

Minister’s directive

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has instructed the officials to lift the power supply restrictions imposed on the industrial sector as early as possible.

Energy Secretary B. Sreedhar has informed the Minister that the officials are in touch with the Ministries of Coal, Railways and Power to ensure uninterrupted transportation of coal to the power utilities.