Govt. to resume unused land from Amara Raja company

In a major decision, the State government has decided to resume the unutilised land from M/s. Amara Raja Infratech (P) Ltd. in Chittoor district.

In the G.O. 33 issued on Tuesday, the government said that the APIIC Limited was permitted to take back the unutilised land of 253.61 acres out of the 483.27 acres allocated to the M/s. Amara Raja Infratech (P) Ltd.

The company was found to have not utilised the land for the purpose for which it was allotted. Moreover, the company did not fulfil its promise to invest ₹2,100 crore with a potential employment generation of 20,000 people. The actual employment achieved so far was only 4,310.

Sale deed

The government noticed that the company had sought the sale deed from the APIIC before implementation of the project on the premise that the same was needed for setting up the SEZ, but no such facility was developed on the allotted land till date.

It was also noticed that the company had utilised only 229.66 acres out of the total extent, and even after 10 years of agreement of sale, 253.61 acres was lying unused. The land was allotted in Survey Number 65/1 of Nunegundlapally (V), Bangarupalem (M) and Survey No.1/1B of Kothapally (V) and Yadamarri (M).