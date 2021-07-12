Govt. ties up with 14 entities to encourage women entrepreneurs

The organisations will provide training, marketing support

The State government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 14 companies to provide marketing facilities, training and skill development in business.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of a Group of Ministers comprising Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu, and Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, on Monday. Mahenra, Irma, Basics, Entrepreneur Development Institute of India, FDRVC, AP Food Processing Society, National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha are among the organisations that the government has tied up with.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the State government was committed to encouraging women entrepreneurship in the State. The government was extending a financial benefit of ₹75,000 in four phases to women belonging to SC/ST/OBC/minority communities. The women who plan to start their own businesses would get bank loans, and the companies would help them in marketing their products, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government would encourage women to start small-scale businesses. A bank loan would also be sanctioned in addition to the ₹75,000 being given by the government, he said.