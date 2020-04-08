Govt. takes over 58 private hospitals to make available over 19,000 beds

The government has taken over 58 private hospitals across the State to cope with the eventuality of further spread of COVID-19.

A total of 19,114 beds are available in these institutions. Of them, 17,111 beds are Non-ICU, 1,286 are ICU and 717 are isolation beds.

These apart, alternative facilities with a capacity of 530 beds have been set up, according to Girija Shankar, Nodal Officer (availability of beds, ventilators, ICUs and technical personnel).

“Many private institutions have responded to the Chief Minister’s call to involve themselves in the fight against COVID-19. We have taken over a total of 58 private hospitals with a capacity of over 19,000 beds. This will further boost our medical infrastructure and help the State brace for any eventuality,” Mr. Girija Shankar said on Wednesday.

Rapid testing kits

Production of ventilators, testing kits and other equipment, which had already started in Visakhapatnam, would further strengthen the system in the State, he observed. This, in turn, would help the frontline warriors such as doctors and paramedical staff cope with the pressure.

“An order for three lakh rapid testing kits has already been placed by the government,” he added.

“The government further reiterates that depending on the demand, it is determined to increase, procure and manage resources as and when necessary. The government is sparing no effort in containing the spread of the disease and protecting the people of the State,” he added.

The following is the district-wise break-up of the hospitals taken over by the government: Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam, and Anantapur 4 each; Vizainagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Nellore 5 each; West Godavari and Kadapa 3 each; and Kurnool 6.