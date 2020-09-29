Govt. schemes yielding results, says Vijaya Sai

‘Over 2.5 lakh students have migrated to govt. schools from pvt. institutions’

YSR Congress Party general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday said that the welfare schemes launched by the State government for various sections of the society were helping the targeted beneficiaries improve their living standards.

Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr, Vijaya Sai referred to the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme as part which the school infrastructure is being spruced up, and said, “Never before in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the government schools have witnessed such a demand. More than 2.5 lakh students have migrated the government schools from private institutions.” “Unlike the previous government which stood by the crony corporates, our CM prefers to stand by the people,” he posted on the Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Mr. YSRCP leader said that 11,270 retail outlets were established by women under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

Stating that beneficiaries of the scheme are becoming self-employed, he tweeted, “Soon, milk procurement centers to be started with the support of the AMUL in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna & Prakasam districts in Phase I. Beneficiary to self-employed, courtesy YSR Cheyutha.”