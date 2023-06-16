Govt., police protecting accused in murder of 15-year-old in Bapatla, alleges TDP

June 16, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

The opposition Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the State government and the police were protecting the accused in the murder of a 15-year-old boy at Rajolu village in Bapatla district on Friday.

The 10th standard student, Amarnath, was ‘doused in petrol and burnt alive’, alleged TDP MLA Anagani Satyaprasad, in a statement here.

“Since the four accused persons in the case belong to the ruling YSR Congress Party, the police are not taking proper action against them. They were trying to protect the accused instead doing justice to the victim’s family,” he alleged.

“The YSRCP men killed Amarnath only because he resisted the sexual harassment of his sister. The incident, which happened a day after the kidnap of the Visakhapatnam MP’s family, exposes the state of the law and order in the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has to take responsibility for this incident as he has failed to take stringent action against criminals in the State, which has led to an increase in crime,” Mr. Satyaprasad said.