Andhra Pradesh

Govt. plans to extend drip irrigation coverage

The State government has chalked out plans to extend drip irrigation to one-and-a-half lakh hectares with an expenditure of ₹1,190.11 crore during the year 2021-22.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, along with Ministers K. Venkateshwara Rao (Civil Supplies) and M. Sankarnarayana (BC Welfare), conducted a review meeting on the procurement and purchase of various crops on Thursday.

Mr. Kannababu said the government was planning to extend 90% subsidy to the farmers practising micro-irrigation and holding two hectares of land.

In the Rayalaseema region, farmers holding four hectares would be given 70% subsidy and 50% subsidy for those holding five hectares in Prakasam district. In the coastal districts, 50% subsidy would be given, he added.

The officials said that 45 lakh tonnes was the target set for paddy procurement during the year 2020-21. So far, 25,25,927 tonnes was procured from 3,78,206 farmers, they added. The procurement was worth ₹4,728.81 crore.

The Minister said that the farmers would have to register their names in e-panta. The government would purchase every grain produced by them, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 11:13:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/govt-plans-to-extend-drip-irrigation-coverage/article34784546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY