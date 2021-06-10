Govt. plans to extend drip irrigation coverage

The State government has chalked out plans to extend drip irrigation to one-and-a-half lakh hectares with an expenditure of ₹1,190.11 crore during the year 2021-22.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, along with Ministers K. Venkateshwara Rao (Civil Supplies) and M. Sankarnarayana (BC Welfare), conducted a review meeting on the procurement and purchase of various crops on Thursday.

Mr. Kannababu said the government was planning to extend 90% subsidy to the farmers practising micro-irrigation and holding two hectares of land.

In the Rayalaseema region, farmers holding four hectares would be given 70% subsidy and 50% subsidy for those holding five hectares in Prakasam district. In the coastal districts, 50% subsidy would be given, he added.

The officials said that 45 lakh tonnes was the target set for paddy procurement during the year 2020-21. So far, 25,25,927 tonnes was procured from 3,78,206 farmers, they added. The procurement was worth ₹4,728.81 crore.

The Minister said that the farmers would have to register their names in e-panta. The government would purchase every grain produced by them, he said.