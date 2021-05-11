Govt. nod for school project with World Bank aid

The government has given the administrative approval to the School Education Department to take up ‘Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation’ (SALT) project with a loan assistance of USD 250 million from the World Bank for supporting various initiatives in school education.

A G.O. released to this effect on Tuesday said the administrative nod has been given for implementation of initiatives like Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu (infrastructural facelift), curriculum reforms, improved classroom practices, professional development of teachers and preparing students to be globally competitive by introducing English as a medium of instruction in government schools through SALT, subject to the condition that the department shall avoid increase in the recurring human resource expenditure by keeping the additional recruitment, if any, to bare minimum.

Earlier, the Director, School Education had submitted a detailed report to the government stating that the SALT project would facilitate transformation of government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions.