HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. move to acquire more land for Bhavanapadu seaport intended to benefit Adani, alleges CPI(M)

Hundreds of people will be displaced by the land acquisition being done discreetly, say party leaders

April 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) State Secretariat member B. Tulasi Das and Srikakulam district unit secretary D. Govinda Rao on Tuesday alleged that the State government was acquiring around 6,000 acres for the Bhavanapadu seaport only to favour the Adani Group.

Addressing the media, Mr. Tulasi Das alleged that though the large-scale acquisition was not needed for the port, it was being done for the benefit of the company.

“The government has initially said it would acquire only 550 acres of land but in its economic survey, the figure was 1,010 acres. Now, it is planning to acquire 6,000 acres, including 2,000 acres of salt lands, 750 acres of water bodies and another 750 acres which come under CRZ limits,” he said.

Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that the government officials were in a hurry to acquire the land for the port but were quite indifferent to development of the fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem.

He feared that hundreds of people would be displaced by the land acquisition which was being done discreetly.

The party senior leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy was among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.