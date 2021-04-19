Govt. initiates fresh disciplinary action against A.B. Venkateswara Rao

It calls for explanation for ‘derogatory comments’ against investigating officers

The State government has decided to take fresh disciplinary action against IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao, who is under suspension for misconduct, under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

It directed Mr. Rao to submit a written statement of his defence and mention whether he desires to be heard in person, within 30 days of the receipt of the order, for giving an explanation on the ‘derogatory comments and accusations’ made by him against the officers who are investigating the irregularities allegedly committed by him in the procurement of aerostat and unmanned aerial vehicle for the Police Department when he was the Additional DGP (intelligence).

According to G.O. Rt No.767, issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Sunday, an enquiry will be held only in respect of those articles of charge which are not admitted, if it is considered necessary.

Mr. Rao has to admit or deny each one of those charges. Action will be taken against him based on the material available on record on the ground that he has no explanation to offer, if Mr. Rao fails to give a written statement of defence in the specified time or does not appear in person before the competent authority or fails or refuses to comply with the provisions of Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules 1969 or the orders or directions issued in pursuance of the said rule.

The rule

Mr. Rao’s attention has been drawn to Rule 18 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 which says no member of the Service should bring or attempt to bring any political or outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his / her interests in respect of the matter pertaining to his / her service under the government.

If any representation is received on his behalf from another person in respect of any matter dealt with in these proceedings, it will be presumed that Mr. Rao is aware of such a representation and that it has been made at his instance and action will be taken against him for violation of Rule 18, it said.