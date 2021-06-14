Govt. has done little on development front: Somu

‘BJP will organise protests against anti-people’s policy soon’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has faulted the State government for ‘spending huge sums borrowed from various sources on welfare schemes while neglecting development’.

“The YSRCP government is mobilising funds from the Centre for its housing and several other projects and taking credit for itself. It has failed in providing minimum support prices for various crops,” Mr. Veerraju told the media here on Monday.

He also objected to the hike in property tax and the imposition of user charges for garbage collection by civic bodies. The BJP would organise Statewide protests against the government’s anti-people policies soon, he announced.

He said that both the TDP and YSR Congress Party governments have failed to reign in on the rice millers who had been fleecing the farmers through various means. On the other hand, middlemen were exploiting the farmers too.

Mr. Veerraju sought to know whether the sale of sand at rates as high as ₹5,000 more than the ‘realistic price’ did not amount to exploitation of the people.

The BJP State president further said that the State government was showcasing a slew of schemes largely funded by the Centre as those conceived and implemented by the it.

Viability gap funding

“The State government is unwilling to give ₹900 crore towards viability gap funding (VGF) for the establishment of the HPCL petrochemical complex proposed at Kakinada which costs a whopping ₹40,000 crore,” he alleged.