Govt. fills SKU V-C post, cancels order within hours

In a bizarre development, the Department of Higher Education through government order No. 196 appointed chemistry professor J. Sreeramulu as Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (full additional charge) following the untimely demise of former Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj recently, but within hours, through another G.O., cancelled the appointment.

Both GOs, signed by Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, were communicated the to the university late on Thursday night. The Kuruba community to which Prof. Sreeramulu belongs, rejoiced, but there were protests from several student leaders against the appointment.

Giving the development a political colour in some social media groups, they circulated photographs of Prof. Sreeramulu with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Back-end channels worked so fast that the government issued another order rescinding its own order within hours.

Impressive track record

A thorough academician and an alumnus of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Prof. Sreeramulu, hailing from Tadimarri in Dharmavaram mandal of Anantapur district, had joined as a lecturer in the university in 1990. Prof. Sreeramulu, who did his post-graduation and Ph.D. from SKU, has guided 42 scholars for doctorate, 14 M.Phils and has 163 publications to his credit.

He had earlier worked as Dean Undergraduate studies, Director evaluation, warden and Chemistry Department head.