Govt. eyes 250 acres private land in village for housing

The Revenue Department is all set to issue land acquisition notification to acquire 250 acres of private land at Karagraharam village in Machilipatnam mandal in Krishna district.

The district authorities have set a target of gathering the respective extent of land for distribution among the poor for housing facility.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) and Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha on Monday held talks with private landowners of the village here, explaining the government’s plan of offering a remunerative price if they part with the proposed land voluntarily. The package per acre being offered is 2.5 times the basic government value.

“We have explored two ways to gather the land — voluntary method with the consent of the landowner and Compulsory Land Acquisition (CLA). We have started the exercise to issue the CLA notification. The financial package will be offered as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013,” Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N. Sk. Khajavali told The Hindu.

However, the total extent of land required for the housing facility is 279 acres.

‘Payment within 4 weeks’

During the talks with the landowners, the revenue officials said the amount would be paid within the four weeks if the landowner gives the consent.

“I had to accept the proposal of gathering the land in the village as suitable land was not available. I have directed the officials concerned to persuade landowners to part with their land. However, I do not wish to go for the CLA,” said Mr. Venkataramaiah, according to an official release issued by the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD).