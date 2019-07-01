Govt. extends term of Special Officers of local bodies

The State government has issued orders extending the term of the Special Officers of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC), Kandukur Municipality and Nagar Panchayats of Rajampet, Nellimarla and Rajam. The term of Special Officers of these Corporations was from January 1 to June 30. Now, the term has been extended from July 1 to December 31 or till the elected body comes into office whichever is earlier, said the government in its GO 203 issued on Sunday.

The government said that ordinary elections to these urban local bodies could not be held in accordance with the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965, the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations Act, 1981, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1994 due to pending court cases in respect of certain Urban Local Bodies.