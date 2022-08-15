Govt. extending all possible aid to flood-hit Konaseema: Housing Minister

District still to recover fully from the impact, says Jogi Ramesh

Housing Minister and District In-Charge Jogi Ramesh on Monday said that Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district was still to recover fully from the Godavari floods in July.

Mr. Ramesh hoisted the national flag here during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations.

“About 36,435 families have been affected. All the islands of the Godavari river were badly hit by the July flood. The State government is extending every support to restore normal life in the region,” said Mr. Ramesh. Within two weeks of the flash flood, the district was facing another flood threat.

“The Chief Minister himself has inspected the flood fury in the Konaseema region and promised timely support to compensate the loss in every way. A sum of ₹7 crore is being spent to restore drinking water and roads,” said Mr. Ramesh.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla and other officials were present.