Govt. doing its best to improve conditions of weavers: Minister

He calls for collective effort to make khadi a part of every household

Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy has called for a collective effort to promote the use of khadi so that it becomes a part and parcel of every household.

“The State government is doing its best to improve the living conditions of the weavers,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said while participating as chief guest in the National Handloom Day celebrations at APCO Bhavan here on Saturday.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said there was tremendous scope to make the production of khadi garments a profitable commercial venture, provided the weavers got the necessary financial and logistical support from the government.

Keeping it in view, the State government was extending all assistance to the weavers in building a distinct brand for khadi and marketing the wide variety of products.

The government was tying up with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart for selling the khadi garments, he said, adding that a sum of nearly ₹200 crore would be paid to the weavers under the Netanna Nestham scheme on August 10.

Earlier, Mr. Goutham Reddy went round an exhibition of khadi garments and felicitated 11 veteran weavers.

Government Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC P. Sunitha, APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao, Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Secretary (handlooms and textiles) Sasibhushan, and Director Arjuna Rao were among those present.