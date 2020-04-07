Govt. doing all possible to check spread of virus, says Minister

There is no need for panic over the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State as the government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas.

Addressing the media here on Monday after holding a review meet on the COVID-19 situation in Kurnool district where the highest number (56) of positive cases were reported, the Minister said the government was stringently implementing the lockdown measures and even cordoning off the potential vulnerable zones.

Earlier, he visited the Viswabharathi Medical College Hospital which was converted into designated COVID-19 treatment hospital.

According to the Minister, as many as 3,141 samples were tested in the State and of them 2,772 had been confirmed negative and only 266 had turned out to be positive.

He asked the district administration to use the latest technology to track all the persons who had visited Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi and put them in quarantine.

Appreciating the officials for handling the task well, he said 840 persons had been identified and majority of them had been kept in quarantine.

‘Stay indoors’

Results of 396 samples out of the 463 that were sent to Anantapur and Tirupati for testing were received and of them, 319 turned negative, while 74 were positive. Results of 67 were awaited, said the Minister.

The Health Minister sought the cooperation of the people in implementing the lockdown and advised them not to come out of their houses.

He directed the officials to ensure proper toilet facilities and ICU facility for all COVID-19 positive cases and provide them with proper treatment at the Viswabharathi Medical College. Finance Minister Buggana Rajedranath and Labour Minister Gummanur Jairam were also present on the occasion.