Govt. committed to honouring legacy of Marudhu brothers, says YSRCP legislator

The historical struggle waged by the Tamil warrior brothers against the British continues to inspire the Backward Classes, says YSRCP legislator Arani Srinivasulu; Mudaliyar community seeks OBC status in Andhra Pradesh

November 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Representatives of the Backward Classes associations paying tributes to the Marudhu brothers, at a meeting in Chittoor on Sunday.

Representatives of the Backward Classes associations paying tributes to the Marudhu brothers, at a meeting in Chittoor on Sunday.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to honouring the legacy of the 17th century Tamil warrior brothers, popularly known as Marudhu brothers, by installing their statues in Chittoor, says YSRCP legislator Arani Srinivasulu.

Addressing members of the Mudaliyar community from several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, here on November 19, Mr. Srinivasulu said the historical battle waged against the British by the Marudhu brothers, who had ruled the Sivagangai region of Tamil Nadu, would continue to inspire the Backward Classes.

“Apart from installing the statues of the Marudhu brothers, steps will be taken to fulfil the demand of the Mudaliyar community to have a Mudaliyar Bhavan in Chittoor,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh State Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation chairman T.G. Suresh said the Marudhu brothers, along with 500 of their clan leaders and supporters, had been executed by the British for questioning its supremacy.

In the later years, thousands of youth who had fought for India’s Independence drew inspiration from the Marudhu brothers, he said.

Mr. Suresh said that while the Mudaliyar community was being recognised as OBC in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, they were included in the BC-D category in Andhra Pradesh in 2008 by the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Suresh appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy to consider the community’s demand for OBC status.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Caste

