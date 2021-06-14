Govt. comes to rescue of Madakasira family

Proposal sent for ₹10 lakh aid to the children who lost their parents to COVID-19

Penukonda Revenue Divisional Officer (FAC) G.R. Madhusudhan, who assumed office on Monday, visited Madakasira and met the members of a joint family of which three members died of coronavirus infection in three weeks.

B. Umamahesh and his wife Varalakshmi died of COVID, while his elder brother died of shock after hearing the death news.

As if it was not enough, another member of the family succumbed to the virus after a week. The RDO met his family members after their plights were highlighted in this coloumn.

The RDO, in a statement, said that the Madakasira Child Development Project Officer had sent a proposal seeking sanction of ₹10 lakh to the children (aged nine and four years) of Umamahesh and Varalakshmi and the amount would be put in fixed deposit in their names as soon as the government approval was received.

An immediate help of ₹25,000 was given to the family on Monday .

Essentials provided

The RDO also interacted with the children about their studies. Essential groceries sufficient for the family for three months were also given to them, Madakasira Tahsildar Ananda Rao said.

A compensation amount for the 8.6 acres of land acquired from the family for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gowdanahalli was processed and ₹34.8 lakh paid to them last year, Mr. Madhusudhan added.