Govt. Arts college introduces BBA event management course

The Government Arts College has introduced the Bachelor of Business Administration(BBA) Event Management course, announced Sri Krishnadevaraya University professor P. Murali Krishna on Monday.

Briefing students about the course, the professor said those interested can opt for the course on the online portal. The counselling process is likely to begin on September 14, said course coordinator G. Ranganath.

This is the most sought-after undergraduate course for those seeking to advance their careers in management, he said.

Arranging events, marriage or birthday functions and small get-togethers with sponsors or employees is the crux of the management techniques imparted in the course. Companies allows graduate to promote their brand.

A BBA degree helps the students develop skills in finance, economics, marketing, sales and strategy management to organise events in a systematic manner, and the course is designed to train students as per industry requirements, they said.