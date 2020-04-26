Govt. announces financial assistance to patients discharged from hospital

The State government has decided to provide a financial assistance of ₹2,000 to the COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to enable them to buy fruit and nutritious food.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said this at a review meeting on Sunday.

When the officials said that 231 patients had been discharged till date, the Chief Minister directed that they too be extended the financial assistance.

Explaining the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, the officials said two persons were responsible for the spread of coronavirus at Krishnalanka and Karmika Nagar in Vijayawada. Similarly, a Delhi returnee was the reason behind the spread in West Godavari district, they added.

Instances of discrimination

The officials brought to the Chief Minister’s notice a few instances wherein persons who recovered from COVID-19 faced discrimination in their locality.

Responding, the Chief Minister asked them to create awareness among people and take measures to make them understand facts about the disease.

Referring to the Nadu-Nedu programme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that the works taken up under it in the hospitals be completed as per schedule.

“It is essential to provide the required infrastructure in the hospitals to enable them to face any eventuality. Ensure that other emergency services are not affected, and fill the vacant doctor and nurse posts,” he said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the State topped others in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests per million ratio.

The after-effects of lockdown, health of high-risk patients, and other crucial issues were being discussed with the experts, they said.